Pride by phil_howcroft
Photo 3525

Pride

Another image from Saturday's Nottingham Pride

I think the image speaks for itself, I saw these two ladies walking down Hockley. I asked them for a photo, they were only too pleased to pose , oh and they both loved Elsie our whippet.

29th July 2025 29th Jul 25

Phil Howcroft

Beryl Lloyd ace
Gorgeous girls, my eyes are drawn to the fishnets and those thighs !!!!
July 29th, 2025  
Mags ace
Wow! Great outfits!
July 29th, 2025  
Allison Williams ace
They are owning it!
July 29th, 2025  
