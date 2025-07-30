Previous
100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 484 : Eric by phil_howcroft
I was wandering the streets of Nottingham this afternoon with my camera (no whippet today). I was just approaching Sneinton Market when I saw Eric and his camera.

Two photographers both holding cameras inevitably led to a geeky chat about cameras, lenses and photo genres.

Eric had a Fuji X30, not his main camera, but his every day carry around camera. He’d travelled from Derby, to do some photography in Nottingham. Eric likes street photography, particularly graffiti. He seemed impressed that when I told him that I approach strangers on the street and ask to photograph them. He said if he photographs people he does it candidly. At that point I suggested Eric could be one of my strangers. I asked Eric to stand by a wall (I like walls as backdrops) and took some photos of him. Eric then asked could he take some photos of me ! We compared photos !!!

Continuing the geek chat I told Eric I still shoot with film. Eric said before he retired, he used to be a professional photographer, he still had many of his film cameras and had no desire to return to the dark room and breath the chemicals. He did ask me where I get my films processed. I pointed down the avenue where we were stood and said “down there, there’s a really cool camera shop, Lens Fayre”. Eric said he would check it out, so we shook hands and added each other on Instagram.
Corinne C ace
Eric took a cool pose. What fun to meet another photographer!
Soon you'll be at you 500!
July 30th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@corinnec merci Corinne , Yes I am rapidly approaching 500, I have two more to post from today !
July 30th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Looks a bit like Phil Collins! Nice that you both had the same interest & were able to compare notes, so to speak.
It’s a super stranger portrait.
July 30th, 2025  
