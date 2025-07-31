Sign up
Previous
Photo 3527
Extra Photo : 100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 484 : Eric
This is an additional photo of Eric , stranger number 484, who I photographed yesterday as part of my strangers project (see yesterday for full story)
I thought Eric looked good in black and white
31st July 2025
31st Jul 25
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
30th July 2025 2:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
portrait
,
black and white
,
mono
,
monochrome
,
headshot
,
port pie hat trilby
