Previous
Extra Photo : 100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 484 : Eric by phil_howcroft
Photo 3527

Extra Photo : 100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 484 : Eric

This is an additional photo of Eric , stranger number 484, who I photographed yesterday as part of my strangers project (see yesterday for full story)

I thought Eric looked good in black and white
31st July 2025 31st Jul 25

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
966% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact