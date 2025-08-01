Sign up
Previous
Photo 3528
I Shoot Film : Phil and Elsie at Chatsworth
I Shoot Film, Kodak Gold ISO 200 film on a Minolta Hi-Matic G.
Phil and Elsie at Chatsworth shot on a vintage Minolta Hi Matic G film camera, that I bought in 1980
It's a point and shoot camera, very similar to an Olympus Trip
A similar photo shot on my Sony RX100VII is shown in the link below.
The above shot is not as sharp, the colours not as vibrant, but there is a retro feel and beautiful look to the photo.
https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/100-strangers/2025-07-08
Note another film photo in extras ...
Whippet on a bus
https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/100-strangers/2025-08-01
1st August 2025
1st Aug 25
4
1
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3624
photos
125
followers
102
following
966% complete
View this month »
3521
3522
3523
3524
3525
3526
3527
3528
Latest from all albums
3522
3523
3524
3525
3526
3527
96
3528
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SP-3000
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
vintage
,
35mm
,
selfie
,
whippet
,
minolta
,
derbyshire
,
i shoot film
,
minolta hi-matic g
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely shot of the two of you, especially with the big house in the background.
August 1st, 2025
Dorothy
ace
What a lovely place to visit. You’re right it does have a retro look. Reminds me of some of my prints that are starting to fade.
August 1st, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Nice look and feel
August 1st, 2025
Mags
ace
A lovely little girl and her dad. =)
August 1st, 2025
Leave a Comment
