I Shoot Film : Phil and Elsie at Chatsworth

I Shoot Film, Kodak Gold ISO 200 film on a Minolta Hi-Matic G.Phil and Elsie at Chatsworth shot on a vintage Minolta Hi Matic G film camera, that I bought in 1980It's a point and shoot camera, very similar to an Olympus TripA similar photo shot on my Sony RX100VII is shown in the link below.The above shot is not as sharp, the colours not as vibrant, but there is a retro feel and beautiful look to the photo.Note another film photo in extras ...Whippet on a bus