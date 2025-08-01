Previous
I Shoot Film : Phil and Elsie at Chatsworth by phil_howcroft
I Shoot Film : Phil and Elsie at Chatsworth

I Shoot Film, Kodak Gold ISO 200 film on a Minolta Hi-Matic G.

Phil and Elsie at Chatsworth shot on a vintage Minolta Hi Matic G film camera, that I bought in 1980

It's a point and shoot camera, very similar to an Olympus Trip

A similar photo shot on my Sony RX100VII is shown in the link below.

The above shot is not as sharp, the colours not as vibrant, but there is a retro feel and beautiful look to the photo.

https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/100-strangers/2025-07-08


Note another film photo in extras ...

Whippet on a bus

https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/100-strangers/2025-08-01

1st August 2025 1st Aug 25

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely shot of the two of you, especially with the big house in the background.
August 1st, 2025  
Dorothy ace
What a lovely place to visit. You’re right it does have a retro look. Reminds me of some of my prints that are starting to fade.
August 1st, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Nice look and feel
August 1st, 2025  
Mags ace
A lovely little girl and her dad. =)
August 1st, 2025  
