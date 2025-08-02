100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 485 : Encarna

This is my second stranger from Wednesday afternoon in Nottingham. As I walked into Cobden Chambers, I noticed two women, one was taking photos of her friend stood against the graffiti on the wall.



“That’s really cool, it will make a great photo, can I take a photo too?” . I got my camera out.



As I spoke and the ladies replied, I realised they were Spanish.



So I gestured with my camera and sort of asked for a photo.



I got a “Si” and took some photos.



This is Encarna, her friend translated the conversation for both of us. They asked if I was a proffesional Photographer, I told them I was an amateur photographer. Encarna is a teacher from Valencia in Spain and was visiting England for her holidays and Nottingham for the day. We added each other on Instagram and shook hands and said “Muchas Gracias” .



Muchas gracias por las fotos. Espero que hayas tenido una excelente visita a Nottingham.

