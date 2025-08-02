Previous
100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 485 : Encarna by phil_howcroft
100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 485 : Encarna

This is my second stranger from Wednesday afternoon in Nottingham. As I walked into Cobden Chambers, I noticed two women, one was taking photos of her friend stood against the graffiti on the wall.

“That’s really cool, it will make a great photo, can I take a photo too?” . I got my camera out.

As I spoke and the ladies replied, I realised they were Spanish.

So I gestured with my camera and sort of asked for a photo.

I got a “Si” and took some photos.

This is Encarna, her friend translated the conversation for both of us. They asked if I was a proffesional Photographer, I told them I was an amateur photographer. Encarna is a teacher from Valencia in Spain and was visiting England for her holidays and Nottingham for the day. We added each other on Instagram and shook hands and said “Muchas Gracias” .

Muchas gracias por las fotos. Espero que hayas tenido una excelente visita a Nottingham.
Phil Howcroft

Zilli~ ace
Nice portrait of this beautiful woman!
August 2nd, 2025  
Philippa R
Lovely portrait, she looks great!
August 2nd, 2025  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Very nice! She has a lovely, natural smile.
August 2nd, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely portrait of this smiley lady.
August 2nd, 2025  
Mags ace
Marvelous portrait with her shades!
August 2nd, 2025  
Linda Godwin
She looks to be having fun!
August 2nd, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
What a lovely encounter
August 3rd, 2025  
