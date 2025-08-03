Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3530
I Shoot Film : Notts Pride
I Shoot Film, Kodak Gold ISO 200 film on a Minolta Hi-Matic G.
I took my 40+ years old film camera to notts Pride last week,
3rd August 2025
3rd Aug 25
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3628
photos
125
followers
102
following
967% complete
View this month »
3523
3524
3525
3526
3527
3528
3529
3530
Latest from all albums
3526
3527
96
3528
1
3529
3530
2
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SP-3000
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
35mm
,
flags
,
pride
,
minolta
,
i shoot film
,
minolta hi-matic g
,
notts pride
Beverley
ace
Super capture… wonderful
August 3rd, 2025
Mark
Great photo.
August 3rd, 2025
Judith Johnson
ace
Brilliant!
August 3rd, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
interesting
August 3rd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close