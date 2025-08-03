Previous
I Shoot Film : Notts Pride by phil_howcroft
Photo 3530

I Shoot Film : Notts Pride

I Shoot Film, Kodak Gold ISO 200 film on a Minolta Hi-Matic G.

I took my 40+ years old film camera to notts Pride last week,
3rd August 2025 3rd Aug 25

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ?
Beverley ace
Super capture… wonderful
August 3rd, 2025  
Mark
Great photo.
August 3rd, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
Brilliant!
August 3rd, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
interesting
August 3rd, 2025  
