I Shoot Film : The Bridge at Chatsworth by phil_howcroft
Photo 3531

I Shoot Film : The Bridge at Chatsworth

I Shoot Film, Kodak Gold ISO 200, using my 40+ years old Minolta Hi-Matic G film camera

This is the bridge at Chatsworth in Derbyshire.

It's a pretty bridge crossing the River Derwent.

I think the film camera did a cracking job in perfect light

I did the same shot on my Sony RX100VII digital compact.

https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/365/2025-07-09

4th August 2025 4th Aug 25

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
