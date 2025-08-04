Sign up
Previous
Photo 3531
I Shoot Film : The Bridge at Chatsworth
I Shoot Film, Kodak Gold ISO 200, using my 40+ years old Minolta Hi-Matic G film camera
This is the bridge at Chatsworth in Derbyshire.
It's a pretty bridge crossing the River Derwent.
I think the film camera did a cracking job in perfect light
I did the same shot on my Sony RX100VII digital compact.
https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/365/2025-07-09
4th August 2025
4th Aug 25
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3630
photos
125
followers
102
following
967% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
SP-3000
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
vintage
,
35mm
,
selfie
,
whippet
,
minolta
,
derbyshire
,
i shoot film
,
hi-matic g
