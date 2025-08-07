Previous
Southwell Trail Walk by phil_howcroft
Photo 3533

Southwell Trail Walk

We went on a walk this afternoon along the Southwell Trail, a former railway line.

We foraged some apples to add to our foraged blackberries from earlier in the week.

Apple and Blackberry sponge with custard for pudding !!

This is me and my best mate Elsie
7th August 2025 7th Aug 25

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
967% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Philippa R
Gorgeous! The sponge sounds lovely too
August 7th, 2025  
Shirley ace
Such a lovely area to walk in , enjoy the sponge too
August 7th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Beautiful place for a walk. Your sponge sounds delicious.
August 7th, 2025  
Mags ace
What a pair! You both look great!
August 7th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Pudding sounds nice, haven’t had apple & blackberry anything for a very long time!
August 7th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
Lovely
August 8th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Sounds scrumptious. Elsie looks as adorable as ever!
August 8th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact