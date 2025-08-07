Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3533
Southwell Trail Walk
We went on a walk this afternoon along the Southwell Trail, a former railway line.
We foraged some apples to add to our foraged blackberries from earlier in the week.
Apple and Blackberry sponge with custard for pudding !!
This is me and my best mate Elsie
7th August 2025
7th Aug 25
7
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3635
photos
125
followers
102
following
967% complete
View this month »
3526
3527
3528
3529
3530
3531
3532
3533
Latest from all albums
2
3531
3
4
3532
5
6
3533
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
7
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
7th August 2025 2:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
walk
,
pup
,
whippet
,
notts
,
southwell
Philippa R
Gorgeous! The sponge sounds lovely too
August 7th, 2025
Shirley
ace
Such a lovely area to walk in , enjoy the sponge too
August 7th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Beautiful place for a walk. Your sponge sounds delicious.
August 7th, 2025
Mags
ace
What a pair! You both look great!
August 7th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Pudding sounds nice, haven’t had apple & blackberry anything for a very long time!
August 7th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
Lovely
August 8th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Sounds scrumptious. Elsie looks as adorable as ever!
August 8th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close