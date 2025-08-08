100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 487 : Trey

I was in Nottingham early on Sunday morning. I was in The Exchange shopping mall, when I saw a group of people setting up to shoot a video. I approached the person who I thought was the performer.



“Are you creating content ?” I asked



“Yes we are shooting a music video”



“What genre of music, are you a rapper?”



“Yes”



“Are you famous, should I know you?”



“Not famous yet” he replied



“He is” said a young man.



“What’s your name?



“Trey”



Hi Trey, nice to meet you, I’m Phil”



We then had a chat about rapping, Trey has been doing it for over 10 years , he had a little break a few years ago. Trey was with his family and I asked if I could take his photo for my project. I asked him to move outside the mall as it was quite dark inside the old building.



Trey is a born again disciple, a christian. I asked him where his church was and he told me it was near Nottingham Railway Station.



Thank you for letting me take your photo Trey, good luck with your music career and best wishes to your family.

