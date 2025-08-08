Previous
100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 487 : Trey by phil_howcroft
Photo 3534

100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 487 : Trey

I was in Nottingham early on Sunday morning. I was in The Exchange shopping mall, when I saw a group of people setting up to shoot a video. I approached the person who I thought was the performer.

“Are you creating content ?” I asked

“Yes we are shooting a music video”

“What genre of music, are you a rapper?”

“Yes”

“Are you famous, should I know you?”

“Not famous yet” he replied

“He is” said a young man.

“What’s your name?

“Trey”

Hi Trey, nice to meet you, I’m Phil”

We then had a chat about rapping, Trey has been doing it for over 10 years , he had a little break a few years ago. Trey was with his family and I asked if I could take his photo for my project. I asked him to move outside the mall as it was quite dark inside the old building.

Trey is a born again disciple, a christian. I asked him where his church was and he told me it was near Nottingham Railway Station.

Thank you for letting me take your photo Trey, good luck with your music career and best wishes to your family.
8th August 2025 8th Aug 25

Phil Howcroft

Philippa R
Love that - "Are you famous, should I know you" lol. Great portrait
August 8th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Nice portrait and, as always, a great backstory!
August 8th, 2025  
Mags ace
Very interesting story and stranger portrait.
August 9th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Great narrative and portrait - I wished that he had the decency to put his tongue away !! Lol !
August 9th, 2025  
