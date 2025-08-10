Previous
Asda Benches : 10 August 2025 , 13.47 hours by phil_howcroft
Photo 3536

Asda Benches : 10 August 2025 , 13.47 hours

My Asda Arnold, Benches project

All Images from project to date ....

https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/asda-bench/2025-08
10th August 2025 10th Aug 25

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ?
Zilli~ ace
Endearing lady with her animal friends
August 10th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@zilli I think it's a man Zilli !
August 10th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Humm….
August 10th, 2025  
Brigette ace
What a brilliant project Phil
You always have fabulous ideas
August 10th, 2025  
