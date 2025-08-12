Sign up
Previous
Photo 3537
I Shoot Film : Chatsworth and The River Derwent
I Shoot Film, Kodak Gold ISO 200 film on a Minolta Hi-Matic G.
Chatsworth and the River Derwent shot on a vintage Minolta Hi Matic G film camera, that I bought in 1980
It's a point and shoot camera, very similar to an Olympus Trip
The retro colours work for me and I like the soft reflection of the house in the river
12th August 2025
12th Aug 25
1
0
Phil Howcroft
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SP-3000
Tags
vintage
,
35mm
,
river
,
minolta
,
derbyshire
,
i shoot film
,
chatsworth
,
minolta hi-matic g
,
river derwent
LManning (Laura)
That soft, rippled reflection is awesome.
August 12th, 2025
