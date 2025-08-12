I Shoot Film : Chatsworth and The River Derwent

I Shoot Film, Kodak Gold ISO 200 film on a Minolta Hi-Matic G.



Chatsworth and the River Derwent shot on a vintage Minolta Hi Matic G film camera, that I bought in 1980



It's a point and shoot camera, very similar to an Olympus Trip



The retro colours work for me and I like the soft reflection of the house in the river

