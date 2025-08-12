Previous
I Shoot Film : Chatsworth and The River Derwent by phil_howcroft
Photo 3537

I Shoot Film : Chatsworth and The River Derwent

I Shoot Film, Kodak Gold ISO 200 film on a Minolta Hi-Matic G.

Chatsworth and the River Derwent shot on a vintage Minolta Hi Matic G film camera, that I bought in 1980

It's a point and shoot camera, very similar to an Olympus Trip

The retro colours work for me and I like the soft reflection of the house in the river
12th August 2025 12th Aug 25

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
969% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
That soft, rippled reflection is awesome.
August 12th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact