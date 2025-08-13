Elsie : 31C a lady need an ice lolly

It was 31C today, we've run out of mini ice creams, so we raided the freezer for Willow and Alfies's "Twister" ice lollies



In fairness to Willow and Alfie they don't like the "red ones", much preferring the "green ones"



She only had a couple of licks , I don't think "Twisters" form part of a balanced diet for whippets !!!

