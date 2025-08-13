Previous
Elsie : 31C a lady need an ice lolly by phil_howcroft
Photo 3538

Elsie : 31C a lady need an ice lolly

It was 31C today, we've run out of mini ice creams, so we raided the freezer for Willow and Alfies's "Twister" ice lollies

In fairness to Willow and Alfie they don't like the "red ones", much preferring the "green ones"

She only had a couple of licks , I don't think "Twisters" form part of a balanced diet for whippets !!!
13th August 2025 13th Aug 25

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
969% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Philippa R
Awwww so cute!
August 13th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Elsie needs a little treat from time to time!
August 13th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
She looks a bit uncertain about it!
August 13th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
So sweet
August 13th, 2025  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Nice shot of Alfie getting a little cool treat. Even if she didn't care for the flavor, I'll bet her tongue liked the cold!
August 13th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
Cute
August 13th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Cute shot!
August 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact