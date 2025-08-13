Sign up
Previous
Photo 3538
Elsie : 31C a lady need an ice lolly
It was 31C today, we've run out of mini ice creams, so we raided the freezer for Willow and Alfies's "Twister" ice lollies
In fairness to Willow and Alfie they don't like the "red ones", much preferring the "green ones"
She only had a couple of licks , I don't think "Twisters" form part of a balanced diet for whippets !!!
13th August 2025
13th Aug 25
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
Tags
pet
,
summer
,
heat wave
,
whippet
,
ice lolly
Philippa R
Awwww so cute!
August 13th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Elsie needs a little treat from time to time!
August 13th, 2025
Suzanne
ace
She looks a bit uncertain about it!
August 13th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
So sweet
August 13th, 2025
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Nice shot of Alfie getting a little cool treat. Even if she didn't care for the flavor, I'll bet her tongue liked the cold!
August 13th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
Cute
August 13th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Cute shot!
August 13th, 2025
