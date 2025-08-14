100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 488 : Tom

Yesterday my mates from Bolton, brothers, Alan and Tommy, who I’ve known since I was a young teen and their mate Dave, had an away day in Nottingham. They are real ale connoisseur’s and came to sample some of Nottingham’s finest beers. I am not really a beer expert or drinker, so I was there guide for the afternoon and I drank half pint to their pints.



We were in Hockley, I had to show them Hockley, it’s such a vibrant area, full of life and some fine ales, we were drinking in the “Angel”. We sat outside and as we were chatting I noticed three men outside a barbers shop, chatting for some time. As we were leaving the “Angel” to go to the “Six Barrels”, I approached the men and introduced myself.



This is Tom, a barber who works at 0115 Barbers. He seem pleased that I asked him for a photo. I’d just photographed his mate, who when he saw his photos, asked me not to post them to insta’ (they were great photo’s btw). Anyway Tom had no issue with me sharing his photos and we added each other on Insta’



The barbers shop seemed a hub of activity and I’ve seen their “posters” around the city.



I thanked Tom for the photos and shook hands with the group and went to catch uo with my mates in the “Six Barrels”.



Oh my total intake of beer, four half pint glasses and one cappuccino. Alan, Tommy and Dave had a six pint afternoon each, before returning to Lancashire on an early evening train.



It was a great afternoon and I also got another stranger photo.

