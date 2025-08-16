100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 489 : Jemma

Arnold has a new shop in it’s market place . Today, Jemma Brooks a psychic medium opened her shop, The Empress, offering crystals, candles, readings and rituals.



To launch the shop, Jemma was hosting a witches walk through the streets of Arnold, highlighting the history of women persecuted for being witches hundreds of years ago. I went along to the walk (with Elsie my little whippet) as I thought it would be a great photo opportunity and in a small way I would be supporting a new business in the community.



Before the walk commenced I spoke to Jemma and asked her if I could take her photo for my strangers project. I asked Jemma how long she’d been a psychic medium. She told me over 15 years. I also asked how she became a medium and she told me it was just a case of embracing your spirituality. I did ask if she had a Romany heritage, as the Romany community has many Mediums. She told me she had no Romany heritage and was from Arnold. I told her my grandmother told me she used to do tarot readings and had the gift (although I never saw her doing readings or using her gift).



The event attracted many people, which was a sign that Jemma had connected with the people of Arnold. As the walk progressed I struck up a conversation with Jemma’s grandmother (she’d seen me taking photos). She thought I was a professional photographer, Jemma’s grandmother was a really nice lady and told me she was proud of Jemma, she also told me Jemma had done readings for many stars, including Rylan, Katie Price and Kerry Katona (of Atomic Kitten).



As the walk returned to the shop, Jemma’s mum came to say hello to me and Elsie and gave me a celebration drink of bucks fizz. I went into the shop to wish Jemma well with her venture and thank her for the photos.



