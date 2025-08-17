Sign up
Previous
Photo 3541
Carnival
It was Nottingham Carnival today, it's a fabulous street event, with a great atmosphere.
It was sunny, then cloudy , then sunny again.
The costumes were awesome , everyone was happy to be photographed.
I love that the carnival embraces all communities, a beautiful diverse and inclusive event .
17th August 2025
17th Aug 25
5
1
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3651
photos
126
followers
103
following
3534
3535
3536
3537
3538
3539
3540
3541
3537
12
3538
13
3539
3540
97
3541
Views
6
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
17th August 2025 12:48pm
Tags
beautiful
,
portraits
,
carnival
,
nottiongham carnival
Shirley
ace
Beautiful.
August 17th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
@whippy
thanks Shirley , I'm really pleased / proud of this shot , it was shot in natural light under a canopy of mature trees , the light was fantastic and gave me little catchlights in the eyes
August 17th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
So lovely!
August 17th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
@corinnec
merci Corinne
August 17th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a pretty girl !
August 17th, 2025
