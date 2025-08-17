Previous
Carnival by phil_howcroft
Carnival

It was Nottingham Carnival today, it's a fabulous street event, with a great atmosphere.

It was sunny, then cloudy , then sunny again.

The costumes were awesome , everyone was happy to be photographed.

I love that the carnival embraces all communities, a beautiful diverse and inclusive event .
17th August 2025 17th Aug 25

Phil Howcroft


@phil_howcroft
Shirley
Beautiful.
August 17th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft
@whippy thanks Shirley , I'm really pleased / proud of this shot , it was shot in natural light under a canopy of mature trees , the light was fantastic and gave me little catchlights in the eyes
August 17th, 2025  
Corinne C
So lovely!
August 17th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft
@corinnec merci Corinne
August 17th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd
Such a pretty girl !
August 17th, 2025  
