Previous
Photo 3543
Carnival : Lord Mayor Of Nottingham
This Patience, our Lord Mayor Of Nottingham. Patience attended the Nottingham Carnival on Sunday
Cllr Patience Ifediora is Nottingham’s first-ever female Lord Mayor with an African background.
Patience posed for me as she led the parade at the start of the Carnival
19th August 2025
19th Aug 25
2
2
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3655
photos
126
followers
103
following
970% complete
15
Photo Details
5
5
2
2
2
2
365
365
ILCE-6700
ILCE-6700
Taken
17th August 2025 12:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mayor
,
carnival
,
councillor
,
nottingham mayor
LManning (Laura)
ace
That's my kind of mayor! Great capture.
August 19th, 2025
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Cool opportunity for a shot! Well done.
August 19th, 2025
