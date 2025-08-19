Previous
Carnival : Lord Mayor Of Nottingham by phil_howcroft
Photo 3543

Carnival : Lord Mayor Of Nottingham

This Patience, our Lord Mayor Of Nottingham. Patience attended the Nottingham Carnival on Sunday

Cllr Patience Ifediora is Nottingham’s first-ever female Lord Mayor with an African background.

Patience posed for me as she led the parade at the start of the Carnival

19th August 2025 19th Aug 25

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
Phil Howcroft
LManning (Laura) ace
That's my kind of mayor! Great capture.
August 19th, 2025  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Cool opportunity for a shot! Well done.
August 19th, 2025  
