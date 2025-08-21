100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 490 : Darcy

This is Darcy, who I met last week when my friends from Bolton visited Nottingham for an “away day” real ale trip.



My friend Alan, was very keen to visit the Sir John Borlase Warren as it has a great selection of beers . I told him it wasn’t actually in the city centre, but we we all walked up Derby Road to visit the pub.



When we entered the pub we were greeted by Darcy behind the bar. Alan, Tommy (real name Colin) and Dave were spoiled for choice with the range of beers available. Darcy was very knowledgable about the beers and offered Alan and Tommy “tasters” (little glasses of samples) for a couple of beers.



Alan told Darcy that they had travelled from Bolton , Morecambe and Manchester for the day. Darcy seemed impressed and told Alan her boyfriend once made her walk an hour and a half to sample some beers in a pub in West Bridgford.



Anyway, Alan, Tommy and Dave ordered their beers. I spotted a coffee machine and ordered a cappuccino. I’d drank four half pints of beer at this point in the day and that’s about as much beer as I can drink in one session. Part timer you might say, but I’m not used to drinking beer. Darcy said she would bring the coffee to me.



At this point I thought Darcy would be a great addition to my strangers project, so when she brought my coffee to me I asked her if I could take her photo. I asked her to stand by the door to the garden as it would be a frame within a frame. While I was photographing Darcy she told me she’d worked at the bar for a long time.



Thanks for allowing me to photograph you Darcy and thank you for your excellent service.



Oh and Alan, Tommy and Dave thought the beer was great and loved the venue.



The cappuccino was nice too



BTW: Darcy’s t-shirt, Unknown Mortal Orchestra are a New Zealand psychedelic rock band, now based in Oregon, USA