Photo 3546
We are the one and only Wanderers
From Saturday morning, we were in Arnold before I travelled to Bolton to watch the Wanderers play host to Lincoln City.
We saw Alfie in Arnold, we were wearing matching Wanderers training tops ( Bolton play in white) .
I had to take a photo.
Other football teams are available, I would never try to influence my grandsons choice of football club.
22nd August 2025
22nd Aug 25
2
1
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
Views
3
3
Comments
2
2
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
XQ-DQ54
Taken
23rd August 2025 9:56am
Privacy
Tags
grandson
,
grandad
,
papa
,
bwfc
Zilli~
ace
Lovely photo: Alfie looks so proud!
August 28th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
This is a BIG smile :) What a wonderful pair of dudes out on the sporting trail together. Such marvellous adventures. You are such a great Grandad.
August 28th, 2025
