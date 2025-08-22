Previous
Next
We are the one and only Wanderers by phil_howcroft
Photo 3546

We are the one and only Wanderers

From Saturday morning, we were in Arnold before I travelled to Bolton to watch the Wanderers play host to Lincoln City.

We saw Alfie in Arnold, we were wearing matching Wanderers training tops ( Bolton play in white) .

I had to take a photo.

Other football teams are available, I would never try to influence my grandsons choice of football club.

22nd August 2025 22nd Aug 25

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
972% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Zilli~ ace
Lovely photo: Alfie looks so proud!
August 28th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
This is a BIG smile :) What a wonderful pair of dudes out on the sporting trail together. Such marvellous adventures. You are such a great Grandad.
August 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact