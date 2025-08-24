Previous
Mad Hatters Tea Party by phil_howcroft
Our hairdresser, Gary and his partner Ian held a "Mad Hatters Tea Party" at their house this afternoon.

It was a charity event for The Dogs Trust.

Gary invited, Jane, Kirsty and myself as we are all clients of his.

Gary asked me to bring my camera with me, to record the days activities, as he knows I am a keen photographer

This is Gary (red wig) and Ian.

The event raised £470 for the charity

I took far too many photos, but managed to photograph every guest !
24th August 2025 24th Aug 25

Shirley ace
Looks like fun and such a good cause too
August 24th, 2025  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Fun event for a good cause! Nice shot!
August 24th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Looks like great fun!
August 24th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Looks like great fun!
August 24th, 2025  
