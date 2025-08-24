Mad Hatters Tea Party

Our hairdresser, Gary and his partner Ian held a "Mad Hatters Tea Party" at their house this afternoon.



It was a charity event for The Dogs Trust.



Gary invited, Jane, Kirsty and myself as we are all clients of his.



Gary asked me to bring my camera with me, to record the days activities, as he knows I am a keen photographer



This is Gary (red wig) and Ian.



The event raised £470 for the charity



I took far too many photos, but managed to photograph every guest !