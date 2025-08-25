100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 491 : Simon and Andrea

This stranger story if from last Saturday. We were at the duck park in Arnold, taking Elsie for a walk. There’s a big open space behind the old council offices where Elsie can run off lead. The old council house is also home of the registrars office and we often see Wedding parties arriving or leaving the venue. It’s a beautiful old building and a great place for a wedding.



As we were walking off the open space, I saw a wedding party gathering “post ceremony”, everybody was dressed as cowboys and cowgirls. As the party walked by I saw the bride and groom.



“Congratulations, have a lovely day”



“Thank you” replied the bride “We are actually renewing our vows after twenty years”



I said to Jane (my wife) “Do you think I can blag a stranger photo from the bride and groom”



“I think so, Elsie and I will wait over by the trees”



I loitered a bit and watched the wedding photographer set up various family group shots.



There was a lull in proceedings for a while and I decided to ask the happy couple for a photo.



“Hi, I’m an amateur photographer, I photograph people I meet when I am out and about, can I take a couple of photos of you both”



To my surprise they said “Yes”



“Thank you very much, I will be quick, I’m Phil, who are you?”



“Andrea and Simon”



“Well thank you for letting me take your photo, I really appreciate it”



I turned to the wedding photographer and told her “I will be quick, sorry for interrupting”



I was a bit rushed taking the photos and didn’t get the best composition, but the photos told the story.



I bumped fists with Andrea and Simon and wished them all the best for the future



I returned to Jane and Elsie with a smile on my face !!!

