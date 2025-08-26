Sign up
Previous
Photo 3548
International Dog Day
Do you know it is "International Dog Day" today? I was visiting my human Mum's father in his care home when a lady gave me a dog treat bag and took my photo for the Care Home's socials !
My human dad looked at my human mum and said "I didn't know that, we better post to Elsie's socials".
Yes you should dad, you post to your Insta and 365 socials on a regular basis and don't post to mine !!!
This afternoon he got his camera out and started taking photos, about time, I thought
He tried to photograph me in the garden waiting for my ball to play fetch, but I was far too quick for him ... I am a whippet after all.
He then got me on the patio, doing the only trick he's taught me . He holds a treat , walks away from me saying "wait" wait" ...and I do ...and then tells me to come "here" and I get my treat !!!!
The photos turned out OK, this is his fave
Happy International Dog Day to my human and dog friends
26th August 2025
26th Aug 25
8
3
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3665
photos
126
followers
102
following
3541
3542
3543
3544
3545
3546
3547
3548
3545
17
18
19
3546
20
3547
3548
Views
9
Comments
8
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
26th August 2025 3:21pm
dog
,
pup
,
whippet
,
sighthound
,
international dog day
Shirley
ace
A lovely looking girl and story
August 26th, 2025
julia
ace
And a lovely photo of you Elsie.. I was taking pics of a human Elsie yesterday.. she was pretty cute as well..
August 26th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
How sweet.
August 26th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
So cute. Love the narrative!
August 26th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Aww the ever lovely Elsie! Love your narrative.
August 26th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
❤️🐾
August 26th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Happy Day Elsie!
August 26th, 2025
Philippa R
Happy Day Elsie and your human father!
August 26th, 2025
