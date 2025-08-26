Previous
International Dog Day by phil_howcroft
International Dog Day

Do you know it is "International Dog Day" today? I was visiting my human Mum's father in his care home when a lady gave me a dog treat bag and took my photo for the Care Home's socials !

My human dad looked at my human mum and said "I didn't know that, we better post to Elsie's socials".

Yes you should dad, you post to your Insta and 365 socials on a regular basis and don't post to mine !!!

This afternoon he got his camera out and started taking photos, about time, I thought

He tried to photograph me in the garden waiting for my ball to play fetch, but I was far too quick for him ... I am a whippet after all.

He then got me on the patio, doing the only trick he's taught me . He holds a treat , walks away from me saying "wait" wait" ...and I do ...and then tells me to come "here" and I get my treat !!!!

The photos turned out OK, this is his fave

Happy International Dog Day to my human and dog friends
26th August 2025 26th Aug 25

Phil Howcroft

