Previous
Harvest by phil_howcroft
Photo 3551

Harvest

This year's apples just collected from the apple 🍏 tree that we rescued from the garden centre for £1

I had to reject about 8 apples 🍏 as they had been either nibbled by squirrels doing gymnastics on the tree or over ripe
28th August 2025 28th Aug 25

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
972% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Zilli~ ace
Not a bad harvest ;)
August 28th, 2025  
Hazel ace
A great mini harvest and a lovely shot with the contrast of textures/colours of the basket and apples! Nice pov too.
August 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact