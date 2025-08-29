Sign up
Previous
Photo 3552
100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 492 : Oanh
I was in The Exchange on Wednesday, a beautiful shopping mall located beneath the grand dome of the Grade II listed Council House in Nottingham Market Square.
I saw two students, I assumed they were students and later discovered they were.
Oanh was asking her friend to take some photos with her mobile phone, of Oanh “posing taking a selfie, with her mobile phone “.
So I approached them and got my camera out and offered to take a “proper photo” with my Sony camera.
The students laughed and then said yes, Oanh laughed a lot as I was taking her photo but I got some good photos of her.
I showed them the photos on the back of my phone and they both liked them. I asked if they were students and they confirmed they were. Oanh is studying Maths and English
Oanh asked me to send the photos to her
I hope you like the photos Oanh, thank you for letting me take your photo
29th August 2025
29th Aug 25
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
Tags
portrait
,
strangers
,
student
,
selfie
,
100 strangers
Corinne
ace
Cute Oanh !
August 29th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Oh, nice one!
August 29th, 2025
