100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 492 : Oanh

I was in The Exchange on Wednesday, a beautiful shopping mall located beneath the grand dome of the Grade II listed Council House in Nottingham Market Square.



I saw two students, I assumed they were students and later discovered they were.



Oanh was asking her friend to take some photos with her mobile phone, of Oanh “posing taking a selfie, with her mobile phone “.



So I approached them and got my camera out and offered to take a “proper photo” with my Sony camera.



The students laughed and then said yes, Oanh laughed a lot as I was taking her photo but I got some good photos of her.



I showed them the photos on the back of my phone and they both liked them. I asked if they were students and they confirmed they were. Oanh is studying Maths and English



Oanh asked me to send the photos to her



I hope you like the photos Oanh, thank you for letting me take your photo

