Previous
Photo 3552
Urban Graffiti
Urban Graffiti in Nottingham City Centre, between Hockley and Lower Parliament Street
An empty building is always a temptation.
31st August 2025
31st Aug 25
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3673
photos
126
followers
102
following
973% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
27th August 2025 2:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
graffiti
Suzanne
ace
Could be in Melbourne!
August 31st, 2025
