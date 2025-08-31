Previous
Urban Graffiti by phil_howcroft
Photo 3552

Urban Graffiti

Urban Graffiti in Nottingham City Centre, between Hockley and Lower Parliament Street

An empty building is always a temptation.

31st August 2025 31st Aug 25

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
Suzanne ace
Could be in Melbourne!
August 31st, 2025  
