100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 492 : Tsvetelina, Mario , Kamil by phil_howcroft
Photo 3553

I was wandering around Nottingham last Wednesday and as I walked towards a coffee house, located on a side street, I saw three young people all lined up outside the coffee shop, they looked perfect for photographing. Meet Tsvetelina, Mario and Kamil.

They were outside “Vibe With” which describes itself as a Coffee Roastery & Coffee Shop. As we chatted I thought they said they were all baristas at the shop, but I may have misunderstood that.

I asked them if they were Polish, based on their accents but I was totally wrong. Tsvetelina and Mario are Bulgarian and Kamil from Slovakia. I told Tsvetelina and Mario I didn’t really know much about Bulgaria, Mario joked with me “It’s next to Greece” ! I did tell them that I knew a few Bulgarian football clubs as my football team, Bolton Wanderers once played Locomotiv Plovdid when we were in the dizzy heights of European Football competitions.

Anyway, I soon asked them for a photo for my strangers project and they duly obliged. We exchanged social media details and I shook their hands and thanked them. Looking at their socials it seems Tsvetelina and Mario are a couple.

It was a really nice and friendly meeting and I think it encapsulates what a diverse and inclusive world we live in, although some of our politicians and people would have us believe different

Thank you Tsvetelina, Mario and Kamil for letting me take your photo and share your story.
1st September 2025 1st Sep 25

Suzanne ace
Another wonderfully warming portrait and backstory. I really admire how you engage with people in this way, Phil.
September 1st, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@ankers70 thank you so much Suzanne , that's a really lovely comment
September 1st, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
Looks like Mario works out a bit 😁. Like super Mario 😁
September 1st, 2025  
Annie D ace
A lovely portrait Phil. You do meet a wide range of interesting folk and how wonderful to hear their stories.
September 1st, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Lovely portrait of these friendly strangers from the continent!
September 1st, 2025  
