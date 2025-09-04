Previous
What Are You Doing Sat On The Floor Dad ? by phil_howcroft
Photo 3555

What Are You Doing Sat On The Floor Dad ?

"What Are You Doing Sat On The Floor Dad ?"

"Taking your photo Elsie - Look at Me"

Look at those pin sharp and beautiful eyes ... Oh and she's listening to me ... not many people do that !!!
4th September 2025 4th Sep 25

Phil Howcroft

Carole Sandford
That’s a really lovely portrait of Elsie!
September 4th, 2025  
Hazel
Super-duper portrait, Phil! Elsie not only listens to you but I can tell she understands every word you say. How lovely she is!
September 4th, 2025  
Judith Johnson
Brilliant. What a well trained and lovely dog Elsie is
September 4th, 2025  
Zilli~
Cute
September 4th, 2025  
