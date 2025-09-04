Sign up
Previous
Photo 3555
What Are You Doing Sat On The Floor Dad ?
"What Are You Doing Sat On The Floor Dad ?"
"Taking your photo Elsie - Look at Me"
Look at those pin sharp and beautiful eyes ... Oh and she's listening to me ... not many people do that !!!
4th September 2025
4th Sep 25
4
4
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
3678
photos
126
followers
102
following
Tags
dog
,
pet
,
whippet
,
dog ears
Carole Sandford
ace
That’s a really lovely portrait of Elsie!
September 4th, 2025
Hazel
ace
Super-duper portrait, Phil! Elsie not only listens to you but I can tell she understands every word you say. How lovely she is!
September 4th, 2025
Judith Johnson
ace
Brilliant. What a well trained and lovely dog Elsie is
September 4th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Cute
September 4th, 2025
