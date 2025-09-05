I know my Onions !!!

When I walk Elsie, I usually pass some flats near St. Mary's church.There's a man who sits outside his flat, John, who talks to anyone who passes by, he tries to put the world to rights and always calls me over for a chat.In front of his flat he has lots of tubs and grows , flowers , vegetables and fruit. Back in June he gave me a couple of fledgling onion plants , He had bought a packet of onion seeds and and they were tiny green shoots."Put them in your garden and watch them grow"I followed his instructions and this is the result ... Me and my onions !!!BTW John is in the link below ....