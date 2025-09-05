Previous
I know my Onions !!! by phil_howcroft
Photo 3556

I know my Onions !!!

When I walk Elsie, I usually pass some flats near St. Mary's church.

There's a man who sits outside his flat, John, who talks to anyone who passes by, he tries to put the world to rights and always calls me over for a chat.

In front of his flat he has lots of tubs and grows , flowers , vegetables and fruit. Back in June he gave me a couple of fledgling onion plants , He had bought a packet of onion seeds and and they were tiny green shoots.

"Put them in your garden and watch them grow"

I followed his instructions and this is the result ... Me and my onions !!!

BTW John is in the link below ....

https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/365/2023-04-21

5th September 2025 5th Sep 25

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
Brigette ace
Awesome
September 5th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@brigette lol thanks brigette 🧅🧅
September 5th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Well done John ! and well done you for growing your onions !!!
September 5th, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
I think it looks like you Phil! Good work on the onions though.
September 5th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@beryl thanks beryl , we may grow some more next year , they were really easy , I've identified an area for a veggie plot .... we already grow rhubarb , gooseberries , raspberries , tomatoes and a whole section of herbs !!!
September 5th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@busylady it is me Judith
September 5th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
Yum
September 5th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Looking pleased with yourself there Phil! Well done growing the onions.
September 5th, 2025  
