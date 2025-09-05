I know my Onions !!!

When I walk Elsie, I usually pass some flats near St. Mary's church.
There's a man who sits outside his flat, John, who talks to anyone who passes by, he tries to put the world to rights and always calls me over for a chat.
In front of his flat he has lots of tubs and grows , flowers , vegetables and fruit. Back in June he gave me a couple of fledgling onion plants , He had bought a packet of onion seeds and and they were tiny green shoots.
"Put them in your garden and watch them grow"
I followed his instructions and this is the result ... Me and my onions !!!