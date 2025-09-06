Previous
Basketball Warning by phil_howcroft
Photo 3557

Basketball Warning

Instructions on St. Mary's Park, Arnold

6th September 2025 6th Sep 25

Phil Howcroft

Suzanne
Great story shot, Phil!
September 6th, 2025  
Judith Johnson
Good idea, but will they heed the warning?
September 6th, 2025  
Allison Williams
@busylady That is the question!
September 6th, 2025  
Carole Sandford
I don’t think I could reach the ring!
September 6th, 2025  
