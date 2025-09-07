Previous
Nice To See You

Continuing my ASDA theme, this is the side entrance / exit to the Arnold, ASDA superstore.

Sunday afternoon and the store has just shut it's doors / shutters to the public



Urban Nottingham

7th September 2025 7th Sep 25

Phil Howcroft

Photo Details

Sam Palmer
I bet I'm not the only one that finished that off with 'to see you, nice'.
September 7th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@samcat ha ha ... I almost wrote that in my narrative !
September 7th, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
Green is the colour!
September 7th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@busylady oh yes I'd not spotted that , but green is ADSA's corporate colour
September 7th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
A great composition and a fun story telling image
September 7th, 2025  
