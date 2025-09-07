Sign up
Previous
Photo 3558
Nice To See You
Continuing my ASDA theme, this is the side entrance / exit to the Arnold, ASDA superstore.
Sunday afternoon and the store has just shut it's doors / shutters to the public
Urban Nottingham
7th September 2025
7th Sep 25
5
2
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3681
photos
126
followers
102
following
974% complete
View this month »
3551
3552
3553
3554
3555
3556
3557
3558
Latest from all albums
3553
25
3554
26
3555
3556
3557
3558
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX1RM3
Taken
7th September 2025 4:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nottingham
,
arnold
,
asda
Sam Palmer
I bet I'm not the only one that finished that off with 'to see you, nice'.
September 7th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
@samcat
ha ha ... I almost wrote that in my narrative !
September 7th, 2025
Judith Johnson
ace
Green is the colour!
September 7th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
@busylady
oh yes I'd not spotted that , but green is ADSA's corporate colour
September 7th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
A great composition and a fun story telling image
September 7th, 2025
