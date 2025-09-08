Previous
Sunday afternoon by phil_howcroft
Photo 3559

Sunday afternoon

Continuing my series of Arnold street scenes

The Cross Keys pub Arnold
8th September 2025 8th Sep 25

Phil Howcroft

Dorothy ace
I would enjoy that!
September 8th, 2025  
Philippa R
Looks very inviting! Lovely building and photo. Have you been, Phil?
September 8th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
Lovely
September 8th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Looks nice enough!
September 8th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Very appealing.
September 8th, 2025  
