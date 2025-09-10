100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 493 : Christian

This is Christian an artist, illustrator from Nottingham.



I was walking past the Near Now art gallery and noticed a group of people inside. I walked into the gallery and looked at the artwork, the artist was having a chat with someone so I went back onto the street. He then came to the door and I started a conversation with him.



Christian is the guest artist and was hosting an event, prior to the opening of the exhibition, for some alternate provision year 10 students, who’d been studying his work.



I asked if Christian had studied art and he told me he had dropped out of college, as he was a cartoonist and college was very traditional art.



I asked him if I could take his photo and suggested he stood by one of his pieces. I suggested the one featuring “Tin Tin” as I used to watch “Tin Tin” as a young lad.



Christian’s work was really good and we added each other on Instagram. He told me he’s done artwork and album covers for several music artists, including Stormzy. I asked how old he was and he’s 30 years younger than me and the same age as my daughter Claire.



Christian’s website bio states he’s a self-taught graphic artist showcasing the Trap & Urban Culture through Instagram, what started as a hobby, turned to a career.



I had to google “Trap and Urban Culture” and Google told me “encompassing a distinct genre of hip-hop music, known for its heavy bass, rapid hi-hats, and synthesized drums, and a broader cultural movement rooted in the realities of "trap" life – urban environments where drug deals and other activities occur, leading to themes of struggle, wealth acquisition, and street existence in its art and lifestyle. Beyond music, it includes diverse elements like graffiti, fashion, food, and the specific slang and experiences of those living in these marginal urban environments.



It’s amazing who I meet on the streets and now I know about Trap & Urban culture. Thank you for allowing me to photograph you Christian, I’m sure the exhibition will be successful

