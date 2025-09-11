Previous
King by phil_howcroft
King

This is the king of Nottingham. Well everyone refers to him as the king of Nottingham.

Most days he can be found sitting on the iconic "Left Lion" in front of Nottingham's Council House, drinking Red Stripe and smoking dodgy tobacco.

He chats away to himself and watches the world of Nottingham pass him by

11th September 2025 11th Sep 25

Phil Howcroft

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Bless him, what a character.
September 11th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@casablanca everyone seems to like him Casa' , he's part of the "street furniture" of the city
September 11th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
His headgear is a bit crown-like, so I guess he must be…
September 11th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Looks happy
September 11th, 2025  
