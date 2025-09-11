Sign up
Photo 3561
King
This is the king of Nottingham. Well everyone refers to him as the king of Nottingham.
Most days he can be found sitting on the iconic "Left Lion" in front of Nottingham's Council House, drinking Red Stripe and smoking dodgy tobacco.
He chats away to himself and watches the world of Nottingham pass him by
11th September 2025
11th Sep 25
Phil Howcroft
@phil_howcroft
street photography
crown
nottingham
left lion
streetie
Casablanca 🇬🇧
Bless him, what a character.
September 11th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
@casablanca
everyone seems to like him Casa' , he's part of the "street furniture" of the city
September 11th, 2025
Carole Sandford
His headgear is a bit crown-like, so I guess he must be…
September 11th, 2025
Zilli~
Looks happy
September 11th, 2025
