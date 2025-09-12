100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 494 : Spike

I was sheltering under a tree in the rain outside the Thurland Hall pub in Nottingham. While sheltering I noticed Spike coming out of the pub for a breath of fresh air (a cigarette break). He was wearing a pork pie hat and I thought he looked very photogenic. So I went over to him and introduced myself.



“Hi, I’m an amateur photographer, I photograph people I meet on the street, is it OK to take your photo”



Spike said yes without hesitation.



“Thank you, I’m Phil”, we bump fists



“Spike”



“Just stand where you are Spike and look at me”



“I like your hat and badges are you a Forest Fan?” (Nottingham Forest Football club)



“Yes, I am”



“How long have you been following them?”



“All my life really?”



“Ahh right, are you from Nottingham?”



“Yes a village outside the city”



“The village?”



“Ruddington”



“Your beer of choice in the pub?”



“John Smiths”



“Enjoy your beer Spike, have a lovely afternoon”



We bump fists again.



That was it photoshoot over, thank you Spike for letting me photograph you.

