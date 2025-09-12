Previous
100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 494 : Spike by phil_howcroft
Photo 3562

100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 494 : Spike

I was sheltering under a tree in the rain outside the Thurland Hall pub in Nottingham. While sheltering I noticed Spike coming out of the pub for a breath of fresh air (a cigarette break). He was wearing a pork pie hat and I thought he looked very photogenic. So I went over to him and introduced myself.

“Hi, I’m an amateur photographer, I photograph people I meet on the street, is it OK to take your photo”

Spike said yes without hesitation.

“Thank you, I’m Phil”, we bump fists

“Spike”

“Just stand where you are Spike and look at me”

“I like your hat and badges are you a Forest Fan?” (Nottingham Forest Football club)

“Yes, I am”

“How long have you been following them?”

“All my life really?”

“Ahh right, are you from Nottingham?”

“Yes a village outside the city”

“The village?”

“Ruddington”

“Your beer of choice in the pub?”

“John Smiths”

“Enjoy your beer Spike, have a lovely afternoon”

We bump fists again.

That was it photoshoot over, thank you Spike for letting me photograph you.
Phil Howcroft

Philippa R
Lovely pic and pose, nice story. I love the way you have the confidence to just go up and ask somebody to take their photo!
September 12th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Nice stranger portrait, his hat is quite a topic for conversation. My brother was a season ticket holder at Forest for many years. He still asks how they are doing now despite Alzheimer’s.
September 12th, 2025  
Maggiemae ace
Great to read of the very real conversation! He looks an interesting person!
September 12th, 2025  
