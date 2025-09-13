Previous
On Top Of the City by phil_howcroft
Photo 3563

On Top Of the City

It has been heritage day across England today.

Lots of buildings, parks, museums opening their doors to the public.

St. Mary's church in the Lace Market was one such building. We went on a guided tour of the tower.

We saw the 12 bells being rung, the journey to the top was described as daring , climbing spiral stone staircases, climbing ladders and navigating a small tunnel.

13th September 2025 13th Sep 25

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
976% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Philippa R
Great shot of you and the city centre! Glad you enjoyed your day
September 13th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
Worth the effort climbing. Nice capture of you and the city below.
September 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact