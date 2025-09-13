Sign up
Previous
Photo 3563
On Top Of the City
It has been heritage day across England today.
Lots of buildings, parks, museums opening their doors to the public.
St. Mary's church in the Lace Market was one such building. We went on a guided tour of the tower.
We saw the 12 bells being rung, the journey to the top was described as daring , climbing spiral stone staircases, climbing ladders and navigating a small tunnel.
13th September 2025
13th Sep 25
2
3
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
XQ-DQ54
Taken
13th September 2025 10:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
church
,
landscape
,
st. marys
,
heritage day
Philippa R
Great shot of you and the city centre! Glad you enjoyed your day
September 13th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Worth the effort climbing. Nice capture of you and the city below.
September 14th, 2025
