Starbucks South Parade by phil_howcroft
Photo 3565

Starbucks South Parade

Starbucks South Parade, Nottingham

Black and White street photography in Nottingham City Centre
15th September 2025 15th Sep 25

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
Peter Dulis ace
nice in monochrome
September 15th, 2025  
Mags ace
Great street shot! Love the reflections.
September 15th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@marlboromaam thanks Mags , the reflections are pretty cool

@pdulis yes I think so too Peter
September 15th, 2025  
Renee Salamon ace
Nice one, hope you went in for a brew
September 15th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Super reflections.
Most Starbucks seem to be on a corner & it looks like this one may be?
September 15th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
A wonderful B&W.
Our only Starbucks within 200 miles is much smaller then this one:-)
My husband and I have breakfast there once a week. My little breath of civilisation :-))
September 15th, 2025  
