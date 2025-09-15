Sign up
Previous
Photo 3565
Starbucks South Parade
Starbucks South Parade, Nottingham
Black and White street photography in Nottingham City Centre
15th September 2025
15th Sep 25
6
5
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3692
photos
125
followers
102
following
976% complete
3558
3559
3560
3561
3562
3563
3564
3565
28
3561
29
3562
98
3563
3564
3565
Views
14
Comments
6
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX1RM3
Taken
10th September 2025 2:29pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
Tags
black and white
,
street photography
,
mono
,
streetie
Peter Dulis
ace
nice in monochrome
September 15th, 2025
Mags
ace
Great street shot! Love the reflections.
September 15th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
@marlboromaam
thanks Mags , the reflections are pretty cool
@pdulis
yes I think so too Peter
September 15th, 2025
Renee Salamon
ace
Nice one, hope you went in for a brew
September 15th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Super reflections.
Most Starbucks seem to be on a corner & it looks like this one may be?
September 15th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
A wonderful B&W.
Our only Starbucks within 200 miles is much smaller then this one:-)
My husband and I have breakfast there once a week. My little breath of civilisation :-))
September 15th, 2025
