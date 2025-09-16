100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 495 : Simon

We went to Gedling Country Park this morning, it’s a big open landscaped park and sits on the land that was once home to Gedling Colliery.



As we made our way around the park I noticed a big shiny blue tractor near the lagoons. I decided to go and have a closer look at the tractor.



Stood by the side of the tractor was the driver.



“Is this a new tractor?” I asked



“It’s two years old”



“Well it looks good, nice and shiny, I thought it was new”



“It’s mine I own it, so I keep it in good condition”



“Ahh right, do you farm the fields in the park?” (some of the landscape is farm land and cattle graze)



“No, I have a contract to cut the grass with the council, I have my own farm”



“Where’s your farm?”



“It’s out by Burnstump Country Park”



“Next to the school?”



“Yes that’s right”



“My daughters used to got to the school, sometimes they would come home stinging of pigs”



“Yes that’s right , that’s us !!!”



I then asked for a photo and introduced myself as Phil.



“I’m Simon”



We bumped fists.



I photographed Simon in his cab as I felt that help tell the story.



“What kind of tractor is it?”



“Its a New Holland, T6.180, it’s 180 brake horse power “



“180 ...as in the darts?”



“Yes that’s right”



We both laughed



That was it, I thanked Simon for his photo. I think black and white works best for the photo as Simon was wearing a bright orange overall, which seemed to dominate the colour photo.

