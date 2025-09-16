Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3566
100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 495 : Simon
We went to Gedling Country Park this morning, it’s a big open landscaped park and sits on the land that was once home to Gedling Colliery.
As we made our way around the park I noticed a big shiny blue tractor near the lagoons. I decided to go and have a closer look at the tractor.
Stood by the side of the tractor was the driver.
“Is this a new tractor?” I asked
“It’s two years old”
“Well it looks good, nice and shiny, I thought it was new”
“It’s mine I own it, so I keep it in good condition”
“Ahh right, do you farm the fields in the park?” (some of the landscape is farm land and cattle graze)
“No, I have a contract to cut the grass with the council, I have my own farm”
“Where’s your farm?”
“It’s out by Burnstump Country Park”
“Next to the school?”
“Yes that’s right”
“My daughters used to got to the school, sometimes they would come home stinging of pigs”
“Yes that’s right , that’s us !!!”
I then asked for a photo and introduced myself as Phil.
“I’m Simon”
We bumped fists.
I photographed Simon in his cab as I felt that help tell the story.
“What kind of tractor is it?”
“Its a New Holland, T6.180, it’s 180 brake horse power “
“180 ...as in the darts?”
“Yes that’s right”
We both laughed
That was it, I thanked Simon for his photo. I think black and white works best for the photo as Simon was wearing a bright orange overall, which seemed to dominate the colour photo.
16th September 2025
16th Sep 25
5
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3694
photos
125
followers
102
following
976% complete
View this month »
3559
3560
3561
3562
3563
3564
3565
3566
Latest from all albums
29
3562
98
3563
3564
3565
99
3566
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX1RM3
Taken
16th September 2025 10:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
portrait
,
black and white
,
farmer
,
monochrome
,
tractor
,
100 strangers
,
100 strangers phil howcroft
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
This is a great shot
September 16th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
@casablanca
thanks Casa' I am pleased with it , it's unusual too
September 16th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Terrific capture Phil! I really like it in mono.
September 16th, 2025
Mags
ace
Fabulous portrait in b&w!
September 16th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Super portrait of Simon.
September 16th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close