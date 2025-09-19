Sign up
Previous
Photo 3567
Gedling
Gedling Village (although probably too big for a village now) , viewed from Gedling Country Park
Looks good on black , if you can do an extra click
19th September 2025
19th Sep 25
2
0
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3695
photos
125
followers
102
following
977% complete
3560
3561
3562
3563
3564
3565
3566
3567
3562
98
3563
3564
3565
99
3566
3567
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX1RM3
Taken
16th September 2025 10:04am
black and white
,
mono
,
monochrome
,
gedling
,
gedling country park
Suzanne
ace
Nice one, Phil!
September 19th, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
I love that there are so many trees around that area Phil. They make such a difference!
September 19th, 2025
