Daytrippers by phil_howcroft
Photo 3570

Daytrippers

We had an away day to the East Coast today.

It's over 2 hours drive to the coast from Nottingham.

This is Elsie and I stopping for a photo.

We did over 24,500 steps today, good for humans , good for whippets (I think)

There's an Elsie Dayttrripper in my "Extras" album

https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/100-strangers/2025-09-22
22nd September 2025 22nd Sep 25

Phil Howcroft

Carole Sandford ace
A nice day for the coast Phil - bracing! Love the big sky behind you.
September 22nd, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@carole_sandford yes it was a nice day an some big skies
September 22nd, 2025  
Mags ace
A very nice image of the pair of you!
September 22nd, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Looks like a grand day! You two are so cute together.
September 22nd, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
The pooch looks so skinny 😁
September 22nd, 2025  
