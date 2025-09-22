Sign up
Previous
Photo 3570
Daytrippers
We had an away day to the East Coast today.
It's over 2 hours drive to the coast from Nottingham.
This is Elsie and I stopping for a photo.
We did over 24,500 steps today, good for humans , good for whippets (I think)
There's an Elsie Dayttrripper in my "Extras" album
https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/100-strangers/2025-09-22
22nd September 2025
22nd Sep 25
5
2
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3699
photos
126
followers
102
following
978% complete
View this month »
Views
13
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
22nd September 2025 1:44pm
Tags
sand
,
sea
,
beach
,
seaside
,
skegness
,
lincs
Carole Sandford
ace
A nice day for the coast Phil - bracing! Love the big sky behind you.
September 22nd, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
@carole_sandford
yes it was a nice day an some big skies
September 22nd, 2025
Mags
ace
A very nice image of the pair of you!
September 22nd, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Looks like a grand day! You two are so cute together.
September 22nd, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
The pooch looks so skinny 😁
September 22nd, 2025
