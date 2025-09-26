Previous
100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 496 : Nathan by phil_howcroft
100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 496 : Nathan

This is actually my 500th Stranger, Nathan, a skateboarder I photographed in Nottingham today (I got 3 more strangers to get to 500). Nathan is keen to see the photos so I've published out of sequence.

I saw Nathan skateboarding, doing some incredible tricks, in the crowd funded skateboard space underneath the tram lines in the Broadmarsh area of Nottingham.

I shouted to Nathan, " Can I take your photo ?" and got a positive reply "Yes"

I shot some straight on shots facing the wall and Nathan said "Stand by the wall and get me straight on ... I won't crash into you"

So I trusted Nathan and stood by the wall... This is one of several fabulous images I got and it was Nathan's fave when I showed it to him on the camera ... "That's sick" he said

I was so engrossed in taking the action shots I didn't really get the back story to Nathan, but hey that doesn't matter when the shot is as good as this
26th September 2025 26th Sep 25

Phil Howcroft

Photo Details

Dixie Goode ace
This is amazing. And very trusting of you
September 26th, 2025  
Alison Hewitt Bailey ace
You sound very proud of this - and quite right too! Fab action shot. Fav.
(I'm only looking in on 365 at the moment and saw this on my feed, just had to pop by and comment)
September 26th, 2025  
Kathy A 🇦🇺 ace
This is a fabulous shot and he is certainly very clever but am I missing something as I don’t see a skateboard, I only see roller skates on his feet
September 26th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@kjarn Kathy you are right ..no skateboard... I called Nathan a skateboarder, but it isn't skateboarding...good spot
September 26th, 2025  
Kathy A 🇦🇺 ace
😊😊
September 26th, 2025  
