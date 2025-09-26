100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 496 : Nathan

This is actually my 500th Stranger, Nathan, a skateboarder I photographed in Nottingham today (I got 3 more strangers to get to 500). Nathan is keen to see the photos so I've published out of sequence.



I saw Nathan skateboarding, doing some incredible tricks, in the crowd funded skateboard space underneath the tram lines in the Broadmarsh area of Nottingham.



I shouted to Nathan, " Can I take your photo ?" and got a positive reply "Yes"



I shot some straight on shots facing the wall and Nathan said "Stand by the wall and get me straight on ... I won't crash into you"



So I trusted Nathan and stood by the wall... This is one of several fabulous images I got and it was Nathan's fave when I showed it to him on the camera ... "That's sick" he said



I was so engrossed in taking the action shots I didn't really get the back story to Nathan, but hey that doesn't matter when the shot is as good as this