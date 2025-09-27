Previous
Free Food Queue by phil_howcroft
Photo 3574

Free Food Queue

It is "freshers week" in Nottingham and one fast food restaurant is giving away 1000 free meals to students.

Afrikana, Nottingham is giving away a choice of three meals :

3 wings with chips
Knockout box
Mac and cheese

This is the queue, stretching around the corner

27th September 2025 27th Sep 25

Phil Howcroft

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Cool tradition
September 27th, 2025  
Lesley ace
Wow, what a lovely thing to do!
September 27th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
What a cool idea !
September 27th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Nothing like free food to attract the students! That is quite the lineup.
September 27th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Fun food!
September 28th, 2025  
