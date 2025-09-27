Sign up
Previous
Photo 3574
Free Food Queue
It is "freshers week" in Nottingham and one fast food restaurant is giving away 1000 free meals to students.
Afrikana, Nottingham is giving away a choice of three meals :
3 wings with chips
Knockout box
Mac and cheese
This is the queue, stretching around the corner
27th September 2025
27th Sep 25
5
0
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
3704
photos
126
followers
102
following
3567
3568
3569
3570
3571
3572
3573
3574
3569
100
3570
3571
3572
101
3573
3574
Views
14
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX1RM3
Taken
26th September 2025 12:32pm
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Cool tradition
September 27th, 2025
Lesley
ace
Wow, what a lovely thing to do!
September 27th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
What a cool idea !
September 27th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Nothing like free food to attract the students! That is quite the lineup.
September 27th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Fun food!
September 28th, 2025
