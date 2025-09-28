100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 496 : Norman, Bill, Henry and Bailey

Back row, humans, Norman and Bill

Front row, whippets, Henry and Bailey



This is from last weeks day trip to Skegness.



As we were finishing our 10 coastal walk we saw some whippets



“Look Jane two whippets, I’m going to say hello”, Jane continued along the prom with our whippet.



“Hello, can I say hello to your whippets”



“Yes of course you can, is that your whippet up there” said Bill



“Yes it”



“She’s a beauty”



“She is, are you from Lancashire?” I ask



“Yes I am”



“Are you from Bolton, you sound like you do”



“Yes Horwich, on the hill near the pike”



Norman chips in with “I’m from Skipton, so it’s Lancashire and Yorkshire”



“I am originally from Bolton”



We then go on to chat about Bolton.



“So if one of you is from Lancashire and one from Yorkshire how do you know each other”



“The Northern Pedigree Whippet Racing Club , do you race your whippet?”



“No she’s just a family pet , where do you race your whippets?”



“In Lancashire we race at Southport”



“On the beach?”



“No, on a track, there are several over the country”



“So what are your whippets names?”



I am introduced to Henry (7 months old) and Bailey who will be 2 in October.



I ask if Henry and Bailey have won many races, Henry isn’t running yet and Bailey has a string of victories to his name.



“Have you thought about racing your whippet, how old is she?”



“She’s 3 is that too old?”



“No she’s in her prime, she looks great, how heavy is she?”



“She’s about 11kg”



“That’s a great weight, we do get some three year old whippets joining, although some at three are a bit too clever and won’t chase a toy at the race”



“Well Elsie is really laid back, she won’t chase squirrels, pigeons and just walks by cats. She’s our third whippet, the first two were rescue whippets, but Elsie is from a breeder”



“Ahh who’s the breeder, we know them all in the UK”



“I’d have to ask the wife, she dealt with her”



I then ask for a photo, the conditions for the photo were tricky, bright sunshine, a busy background and two dogs to attract attention to. Anyway, the story is as important as the photo and it was great to get an insight into the world of whippet racing.



FYI : Elsie won’t be joining the whippet racing world !