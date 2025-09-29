Sign up
Photo 3576
Goose Fair : Eating On The Job
It is Goose Fair in Nottingham this week.
A great photo opportunity.
Two funfair operatives having a chat and a bite to eat while the ride fills up.
29th September 2025
29th Sep 25
4
0
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3707
photos
126
followers
102
following
980% complete
3570
3571
3572
3573
3574
3575
3576
3577
3571
3572
101
3573
3574
3575
3576
3577
Views
9
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX1RM3
Taken
29th September 2025 6:32pm
Tags
ride
,
street photography
,
fairground
,
goose fair
,
streetie
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
A guy's got to eat sometime, eh?
September 30th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Brilliant…
September 30th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Seems like a fun place to be!
September 30th, 2025
Mags
ace
Great candid! I guess they have to eat sometime to keep up their strength to run the ride. =)
September 30th, 2025
