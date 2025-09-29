Previous
Goose Fair : Eating On The Job by phil_howcroft
Goose Fair : Eating On The Job

It is Goose Fair in Nottingham this week.

A great photo opportunity.

Two funfair operatives having a chat and a bite to eat while the ride fills up.
29th September 2025 29th Sep 25

Phil Howcroft

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
A guy's got to eat sometime, eh?
September 30th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Brilliant…
September 30th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Seems like a fun place to be!
September 30th, 2025  
Mags ace
Great candid! I guess they have to eat sometime to keep up their strength to run the ride. =)
September 30th, 2025  
