Previous
Photo 3577
Goose Fair : Waltzer Selfie
It is Goose Fair in Nottingham this week.
A great photo opportunity.
This is a candid photo of a family doing a selfie, before the Waltzer starts.
The Waltzer is an old school ride that spins you in the "car". I've not been on a Waltzer since I was a teenager and I have no desire to go on one ever again !!!
30th September 2025
30th Sep 25
5
0
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3707
photos
126
followers
102
following
980% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX1RM3
Taken
29th September 2025 6:36pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
ride
,
street photography
,
fairground
,
goose fair
,
streetie
Beverley
ace
Wonderful flash of memories… awesome capture
September 30th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
I would take photos. You wouldn't get me on one of those these days LOL
September 30th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Nice family photo!
September 30th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ho !! a blast from the past for me too, Phil !! and certainly a no go experience these days !!
September 30th, 2025
Mags
ace
Super candid capture!
September 30th, 2025
