Goose Fair : Waltzer Selfie

It is Goose Fair in Nottingham this week.



A great photo opportunity.



This is a candid photo of a family doing a selfie, before the Waltzer starts.



The Waltzer is an old school ride that spins you in the "car". I've not been on a Waltzer since I was a teenager and I have no desire to go on one ever again !!!

