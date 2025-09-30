Previous
Goose Fair : Waltzer Selfie by phil_howcroft
Goose Fair : Waltzer Selfie

It is Goose Fair in Nottingham this week.

A great photo opportunity.

This is a candid photo of a family doing a selfie, before the Waltzer starts.

The Waltzer is an old school ride that spins you in the "car". I've not been on a Waltzer since I was a teenager and I have no desire to go on one ever again !!!
30th September 2025 30th Sep 25

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
Beverley ace
Wonderful flash of memories… awesome capture
September 30th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
I would take photos. You wouldn't get me on one of those these days LOL
September 30th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Nice family photo!
September 30th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ho !! a blast from the past for me too, Phil !! and certainly a no go experience these days !!
September 30th, 2025  
Mags ace
Super candid capture!
September 30th, 2025  
