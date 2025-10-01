Previous
100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 497 : Ben by phil_howcroft
Photo 3578

100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 497 : Ben

This is Ben who I met last Friday in Nottingham. I was looking in an Art Gallery window and noticed a poster advertising “Skateboarding in the City III skate festival” a four day skating event. One of the venues was the Peoples Hall, as I walked away I realised the Peoples Hall was behind me !!!

Outside the hall was Ben, he was building and painting some wooden ramps. I went over to introduce myself and asked about the event. It was being hosted by Skate Nottingham, which is a non-profit, sports development and alternative education organisation rooted in Nottingham’s globally significant skateboarding community

Ben has his own business, recycling skateboards into various gifts. When I asked him for a photo he told me he admired my Sony camera and stated he has a Sony A6000 but doesn’t really use it to it’s full potential. I told him the A6000 was still a fabulous camera. He also said he feels awkward having his photo taken, not knowing whether to smile or look serious. I told him to just relax and he would be OK. Judge for yourself whether I made Ben feel relaxed in the photos.

Thanks for letting me take your photo Ben, I hope the Skate fest was successful.
1st October 2025 1st Oct 25

Phil Howcroft

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Wow, a lot of tattoos there! Striking portrait.
October 2nd, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@casablanca thanks Casa' , that's kind of you
October 2nd, 2025  
Shirley ace
A nice candid as Casablanca said so many tattoos
October 2nd, 2025  
Mags ace
Ben has got some interesting tattoos!
October 2nd, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Hard to tell from his expression, perhaps not too relaxed. He’s a bit of a work of art with all those tattoos.
October 2nd, 2025  
