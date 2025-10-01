100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 497 : Ben

This is Ben who I met last Friday in Nottingham. I was looking in an Art Gallery window and noticed a poster advertising “Skateboarding in the City III skate festival” a four day skating event. One of the venues was the Peoples Hall, as I walked away I realised the Peoples Hall was behind me !!!



Outside the hall was Ben, he was building and painting some wooden ramps. I went over to introduce myself and asked about the event. It was being hosted by Skate Nottingham, which is a non-profit, sports development and alternative education organisation rooted in Nottingham’s globally significant skateboarding community



Ben has his own business, recycling skateboards into various gifts. When I asked him for a photo he told me he admired my Sony camera and stated he has a Sony A6000 but doesn’t really use it to it’s full potential. I told him the A6000 was still a fabulous camera. He also said he feels awkward having his photo taken, not knowing whether to smile or look serious. I told him to just relax and he would be OK. Judge for yourself whether I made Ben feel relaxed in the photos.



Thanks for letting me take your photo Ben, I hope the Skate fest was successful.

