Previous
Next
Goose Fair People : Colin the Animal Kingdom Man by phil_howcroft
Photo 3579

Goose Fair People : Colin the Animal Kingdom Man

Some people shots from Goose Fair in Nottingham.

This is the Goose Fair "Animal Kingdom" Stall

"Can I take your photo"

"As long as you are not from the tax office"

We both laugh ...

A google search tells me this is Colin.

Colin, is treasurer of the Showmen's Guild of Great Britain (the body responsible for protecting the interests of travelling showmen), has been coming to Goose Fair for the over 50 years

2nd October 2025 2nd Oct 25

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
980% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Good one!
October 3rd, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
He looks a cheerful chap!
October 3rd, 2025  
Mags ace
Wow! Look at all that plush! =)
October 3rd, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Delightful image
October 3rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact