Goose Fair People : Colin the Animal Kingdom Man

Some people shots from Goose Fair in Nottingham.



This is the Goose Fair "Animal Kingdom" Stall



"Can I take your photo"



"As long as you are not from the tax office"



We both laugh ...



A google search tells me this is Colin.



Colin, is treasurer of the Showmen's Guild of Great Britain (the body responsible for protecting the interests of travelling showmen), has been coming to Goose Fair for the over 50 years



