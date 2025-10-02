Sign up
Photo 3579
Goose Fair People : Colin the Animal Kingdom Man
Some people shots from Goose Fair in Nottingham.
This is the Goose Fair "Animal Kingdom" Stall
"Can I take your photo"
"As long as you are not from the tax office"
We both laugh ...
A google search tells me this is Colin.
Colin, is treasurer of the Showmen's Guild of Great Britain (the body responsible for protecting the interests of travelling showmen), has been coming to Goose Fair for the over 50 years
2nd October 2025
2nd Oct 25
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
Tags
nottingham
,
goose fair
Dorothy
ace
Good one!
October 3rd, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
He looks a cheerful chap!
October 3rd, 2025
Mags
ace
Wow! Look at all that plush! =)
October 3rd, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Delightful image
October 3rd, 2025
