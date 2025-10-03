Previous
Goose Fair People : Sultan Falafel Team by phil_howcroft
Photo 3580

Goose Fair People : Sultan Falafel Team

Some people shots from Goose Fair in Nottingham.

This is the Sultan Falafel food Stall

"Can I take your photo"

Thumbs up from both vendors
3rd October 2025 3rd Oct 25

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
980% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Colourful portrait
October 3rd, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond thank you Jackie , the green and orange uniform makes the photo
October 3rd, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Love falafels. Great photo of these happy guys!
October 3rd, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
The orange & green are quite a striking colour combination. They have good hygiene score of 5 too, a good place to get food!
October 3rd, 2025  
Mags ace
Happy fellas! Nicely captured.
October 3rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact