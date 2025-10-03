Sign up
Photo 3580
Goose Fair People : Sultan Falafel Team
Some people shots from Goose Fair in Nottingham.
This is the Sultan Falafel food Stall
"Can I take your photo"
Thumbs up from both vendors
3rd October 2025
3rd Oct 25
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3710
photos
126
followers
102
following
980% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX1RM3
Taken
29th September 2025 6:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nottingham
,
goose fair
JackieR
ace
Colourful portrait
October 3rd, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
thank you Jackie , the green and orange uniform makes the photo
October 3rd, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Love falafels. Great photo of these happy guys!
October 3rd, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
The orange & green are quite a striking colour combination. They have good hygiene score of 5 too, a good place to get food!
October 3rd, 2025
Mags
ace
Happy fellas! Nicely captured.
October 3rd, 2025
