Photo 3581
One minute silence for the Heaton park synagogue attack
We had a 1 minute silence before the start of Bolton Wanderers versus Peterborough United match yesterday.
A sign of respect and tribute to the victims of the Heaton Park Synagogue attack .
The silence was impeccably observed among the 20,000 supporters .
The grey skies summing up the mood of the nation as once again terrorism strikes on the streets and in our community
4th October 2025
Dorothy
ace
Well done and well said Phil.
October 5th, 2025
Mags
ace
Nicely captured.
October 5th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
@illinilass
thanks Dorothy
October 5th, 2025
