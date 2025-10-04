One minute silence for the Heaton park synagogue attack

We had a 1 minute silence before the start of Bolton Wanderers versus Peterborough United match yesterday.



A sign of respect and tribute to the victims of the Heaton Park Synagogue attack .



The silence was impeccably observed among the 20,000 supporters .



The grey skies summing up the mood of the nation as once again terrorism strikes on the streets and in our community