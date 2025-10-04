Previous
One minute silence for the Heaton park synagogue attack by phil_howcroft
Photo 3581

One minute silence for the Heaton park synagogue attack

We had a 1 minute silence before the start of Bolton Wanderers versus Peterborough United match yesterday.

A sign of respect and tribute to the victims of the Heaton Park Synagogue attack .

The silence was impeccably observed among the 20,000 supporters .

The grey skies summing up the mood of the nation as once again terrorism strikes on the streets and in our community
4th October 2025 4th Oct 25

Phil Howcroft

Dorothy ace
Well done and well said Phil.
October 5th, 2025  
Mags ace
Nicely captured.
October 5th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@illinilass thanks Dorothy
October 5th, 2025  
