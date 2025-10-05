100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 498 : Bella

This is Bella who was working alongside my previous stranger Ben, both were doing prep work for Nottingham’s “Skateboarding in the City III skate festival”.



Bella is the “Skateable Spaces Development Officer” for Skateboard GB. For those of you not aware of Skateboard GB, it is a not for profit organisation, whose purpose is to support the future of grass roots skateboarding in England and is the home of Olympic Skateboarding in Great Britain. Skateboard GB supports individual skaters, skateboarding clubs and skate schools, providing structure and guidelines to ensure that skating is being practiced in a safe and fun environment and for everyone to enjoy. Bella’s main role in the organisation is to find skateable spaces, ensuring skateparks and skate-able spaces cater for all who want to enjoy them.



Bella told me the area we were standing in should have several skaters later in the day using the ramps and Ben and herself were designing. If I returned later in the day, I could photograph them from an open window in the venue (Peoples Hall) for some creative photos.



Bella is an experienced skater, I took some photos of Bella for my project and we exchanged instagram details. I said I would return later to photograph some skaters. The event start time was 11.00 am. It was 11.00 am when I left her and I returned just over an hour later.



“There’s no skaters here yet Phil, 12 o’clock is a bit early for most skaters !”



It was time for me to return home, so I once again thanked both Ben and Bella for the photo

