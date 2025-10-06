Previous
Urban Graffiti In Hockley by phil_howcroft
Urban Graffiti In Hockley

I've been here before several times , the graffiti wall in Hockley, Nottingham regularly changes.

When I say regularly, maybe 2 times a year !

Anyway when it changes, I do a person walking by shot.

This is the said shot for September
Phil Howcroft

