Photo 3583
Urban Graffiti In Hockley
I've been here before several times , the graffiti wall in Hockley, Nottingham regularly changes.
When I say regularly, maybe 2 times a year !
Anyway when it changes, I do a person walking by shot.
This is the said shot for September
6th October 2025
6th Oct 25
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
3713
photos
126
followers
102
following
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX1RM3
Taken
26th September 2025 11:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
