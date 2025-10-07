100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 499 : Jo, Sid and Watson

This is Jo with her rescue dogs Sid and Watson.



I met Jo in Nottingham, I was walking towards Sneinton and saw Jo and her dogs approaching me.



“Hi is it OK, if I say hello to your dogs?”



“Yes of course, although they can be a bit fussy about who they say hello to”



I talk to them and they let me stroke them.



“Ahh they like you, they must know you are dog friendly”



“I am, we have a whippet, are these greyhounds?”



“They are Galgos, rescue dogs from Spain”



“They are fabulous, they are big lads, compared to our whippet. Can I take a photo of them, I am an amateur photographer”



I introduce myself and Jo introduces Sid and Watson.



It is difficult to photograph a human with a dogs. I tried to get both dogs looking at me and just about succeeded. We exchanged instagram accounts and Jo said she would send me the back story for Sid and Watson. Here it is in Jo’s beautiful words.



Sid and Watson are both rescued Galgos (Spanish greyhounds), from Spain. They’re not related but they have settled in so well together. I’ve had Watson for almost 9 years now and Sid for almost 3 years. We initially saw both of them on small rescue and foster pages on Facebook. There are quite a few English emigres out in Spain who end up running small shelters and foster homes for the sadly discarded hunting dogs. So that’s how we ended up with our beautiful boys. They both came over in long overland transports in vans. They spend up to a week in the vehicle with only short breaks outside before they get here. It can be a harrowing journey, but like all sighthounds all they want is a big warm comfy bed or sofa to curl up on so they settle into home life very well. Our life and family feels so complete with these two gorgeous boys and I would highly recommend anyone who would like to adopt a dog look into rehoming a Galgo or a Podenco from Spain. When you met me I was walking into my city office where the boys have beds, water bowls and a stash of snacks. They’re perfect work companions!



Thank you for the photos Jo, Sid and Watson.

